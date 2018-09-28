CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Real Housewives of Potomac Star Charged with Sexually Assaulting Cameraman

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: Ashley Darby Instagram)

If you watch the Real Housewives of Potomac then you already know there have been allegations about Ashley Darby’s husband and this will definitely be a topic of discussion next season. Michael Darby has been “criminally charged with sexual assault for grabbing the butt of a crew member,” according to TMZ.

The victim, Orville Palmer, claims that he turned around Michael had a “flirtatious look” on his face that creeped him out. He told him to stop and then told his boss what happened

Michael was charged with felony assault of misdemeanor improper sexual contact and could be looking at 11 years in prison if convicted.

It seems like Michael may have a thing for butts. During an episode of season 1 of RHOP, co-star Gizelle Bryant told Ashley that she saw her husband touching another mans butt.

“I need to ask you ladies, I’m on the dance floor and your husband is squeezing Andrew’s butt,” Gizelle said to Ashley.

“Ya’ll, it’s a joke,” Ashley responded.

Well, Palmer certainly didn’t think Michael was joking. Maybe this will teach him to keep his hands to himself.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Real Housewives of Potomac Star Charged with Sexually Assaulting Cameraman was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Botham Jean Get Justice? Activists Slam DA…

Faith Johnson is a Black Republican.
09.29.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…

Making history.
09.29.18
Officials Set Trial Date For Black Cop Who…

Court to examine Justine Damond's shooting.
09.29.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…

White supremacy doesn’t care if the world burns as long as white people get to smell everyone else’s ashes first.
09.29.18
Video Of Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Provides New Details…

Prosecutors showed dramatic footage in court showing XXXTentacion's killing.
09.29.18
Bill Cosby Called ‘Serial Rapist’ As Walk Of…

Crews worked to restore Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized this week.
09.29.18
Here We Go Again: Homeowner Hangs Racist Halloween…

Displays used for discrimination.
09.29.18
College Basketball Player Wayde Sims Killed As Crime…

Tragedy strikes.
09.29.18
Sunken Place Black Fox News Contributor Is Fired…

Kevin Jackson is out at Fox News.
09.29.18
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close