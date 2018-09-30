CLOSE
National
Home > National

Kanye West Goes On Pro-Trump Rant On Saturday Night Live

Leave a comment

Free Speech Ye is at it again.

Kanye West’s anticipated performances on the Season Premiere of Saturday ended with the rapper giving yet another pro-Donald Trump rant which was met with mostly boos and laughter.  Ye touched on the criticism of his support of #45 in a calmy spoken rant saying “So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago.” 

Towards the end, Ye said  “You wanna see the sunken place? Okay, Im’a listen to y’all now. I’ma put my Superman cape on because this means you can’t tell me what to do… You want the world to move forward? Try love.”

He might want to tell dude at the White House the same thing.

The video was above taken from Comedian Chris Rock’s Instagram story, in which you can hear him laughing. Some of the Saturday Night Live castmembers were on stage confused while others, including castmember Chris Redd, decided not to share the stage with Ye during his speech

Watch more clips below.

RELATED: Sunken Place MAGA Hat Rocker Kanye West Says New Album Drops Saturday

RELATED: Kanye West Shares Convo With Twitter CEO Over Social Media Dangers

 

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

Continue reading #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

Kanye West Goes On Pro-Trump Rant On Saturday Night Live was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Important Religion Is To African-American Men

A study found that Black men are among the most religious in America.
10.01.18
Mother Encourages Daughter To Hold Her ‘Head High’…

Applebee's waitress received a racist note from customers instead of a tip.
10.01.18
Cop Who Killed LaQuan McDonald Not Racist, Ex-Officer’s…

Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago cop who killed LaQuan McDonald, isn't racist, according to his Black brother-in-law.
10.01.18
Republicans Portray Maxine Waters As An Angry Black…

Republicans called Rep. Maxine Waters an angry Black woman but showed a double standard by praising Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
10.01.18
Kanye West Goes On Pro-Trump Rant On Saturday…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoVx15Wgf7s/ Free Speech Ye is at it again. Kanye West’s anticipated performances on the Season Premiere of Saturday ended with…
10.01.18
Will Botham Jean Get Justice? Activists Slam DA…

Faith Johnson is a Black Republican.
09.29.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…

Making history.
09.29.18
Officials Set Trial Date For Black Cop Who…

Court to examine Justine Damond's shooting.
09.29.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…

White supremacy doesn’t care if the world burns as long as white people get to smell everyone else’s ashes first.
09.29.18
Video Of Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Provides New Details…

Prosecutors showed dramatic footage in court showing XXXTentacion's killing.
09.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close