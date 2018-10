According to reports, Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal will miss UCLA’s entire basketball season due to a heart condition. O’Neal, a freshman at UCLA, reportedly went to the doctor after “feeling funny” during practice. The condition is serious and requires surgery. O’Neal is expected to return after this upcoming season.

