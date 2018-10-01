CLOSE
Contests
Home > Contests

Wear Pink This Friday For Breast Cancer Awareness And Win Big! #LovePinkFriday

Leave a comment

Survivor Soul Stroll 2018 Photos

Magic 95.9 wants you to B-more pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!  We need your help to inform, prevent and defeat breast cancer.  Now, we know you wanna rock your purple on Fridays, but this month, make the switch to pink as we celebrate Pink Friday!  Wear your pink every Friday in October, and post the pics on social media using #lovepinkfriday for a chance to win hot prizes including tickets to the So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour on October 19th at Royal Farms Arena!  Help us paint B-more pink, so we can beat breast cancer once and for all!

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Important Religion Is To African-American Men

A study found that Black men are among the most religious in America.
10.01.18
Mother Encourages Daughter To Hold Her ‘Head High’…

Applebee's waitress received a racist note from customers instead of a tip.
10.01.18
Cop Who Killed LaQuan McDonald Not Racist, Ex-Officer’s…

Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago cop who killed LaQuan McDonald, isn't racist, according to his Black brother-in-law.
10.01.18
Republicans Portray Maxine Waters As An Angry Black…

Republicans called Rep. Maxine Waters an angry Black woman but showed a double standard by praising Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
10.01.18
Kanye West Goes On Pro-Trump Rant On Saturday…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoVx15Wgf7s/ Free Speech Ye is at it again. Kanye West’s anticipated performances on the Season Premiere of Saturday ended with…
10.01.18
Will Botham Jean Get Justice? Activists Slam DA…

Faith Johnson is a Black Republican.
09.29.18
Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To…

Making history.
09.29.18
Officials Set Trial Date For Black Cop Who…

Court to examine Justine Damond's shooting.
09.29.18
White People Are Willing To Sacrifice White People…

White supremacy doesn’t care if the world burns as long as white people get to smell everyone else’s ashes first.
09.29.18
Video Of Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Provides New Details…

Prosecutors showed dramatic footage in court showing XXXTentacion's killing.
09.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close