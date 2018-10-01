CLOSE
Shirtless Serena Williams Shoots Video For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the tennis star admitted being outside her "comfort zone" in shooting the clip.

Serena Williams has proven herself to be a formidable athlete with nerves of steel, but she made a brave move outside of the court that, in her words, put her outside her comfort zone. The tennis star went topless for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and shot a video as part of a campaign to rally others to learn more about how to prevent and combat the disease.

New York Post reports:

On Saturday, the 37-year-old tennis ace shared a topless video of herself singing the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself,” as part of a project to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls’ global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly,” Williams’ post began.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that,” she continued.

Williams added the video is part of the “I Touch Myself” project, which was created by Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who died in 2013 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common form of the condition and it is estimated that nearly 41,000 women will die this year alone as a result of the disease. Early prevention and frequent screenings can help tremendously in helping doctors identify the best courses for combating breast cancer.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

