Ronnie Martin just got a whole lot richer, thanks to his fortune cookie.
Martin used numbers from a fortune cookie to win the cash in July’s massive $543 million Powerball drawing according to a press release.
He drives from his home in Pennsylvania to work in New Jersey every day, and he usually stops at the same gas station to get his lottery tickets, ABC 7 reports.
He reportedly liked the numbers he found inside of a fortune cookie cookie years ago and decided to stick with them, and it has now paid off after he matched all five numbers minus the Powerball.
Martin bought three tickets and the next day, he again stopped in the gas station to scan his tickets. According to ABC 7, when he placed one of the tickets under the scanner, the scanner displayed the message, “See clerk.”
Martin told the clerk, Gary, that the scanner wouldn’t scan his ticket. Gary knew immediately that he must be the winner of the $1 million prize.
“You’ve got the million dollar ticket!” Gary told Martin.
According to ABC 7, Martin and his wife, Shirley, will use the prize money to pay off their house and current bills before putting the rest toward their savings.
Man’s Fortune Cookie Numbers Helped Him Win The Lottery was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com