CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Stop The Violence! Nine People Shot, Seven Killed This Weekend

Leave a comment
Decaying Infrastructure In Baltimore

Source: Robert Nickelsberg / Getty

The city of Baltimore saw more than one homicide a day in September, ending the month with 37 people killed. Residents across the city are feeling frustrated and scared.

Nine shootings this weekend in the city led to seven killings.

Nearly half the killings for the month — 17 — occurred during the last week of September, which ended with a violent weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, seven people were killed and four were injured in shootings.

Praying the violence ends…

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Stop The Violence! Nine People Shot, Seven Killed This Weekend was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back…

Protesters question the official version of a fatal Portland police shooting of a Black man.
10.02.18
Historic Black Church Closing Highlights Gentrification Changes In…

A time of transition.
10.02.18
Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In…

The mother of one of the children spoke out.
10.02.18
Dove Is Continuing Their Commitment To Women With…

The brand has partnered with Shonda Rhimes for this initiative.
10.02.18
Another Court Shuts Down Disgraced Bill Cosby After…

Time's up.
10.02.18
‘We’re Not Racist!’ White Family Defends Firing Nanny…

The family is shedding white tears because they are being sued.
10.02.18
How Scientists Discovered The Identity Of Black Woman…

A documentary titled “The Woman in the Iron Coffin” explains the details.
10.02.18
Questions Go Unanswered In Killing Of North Carolina…

Some North Carolina Central University students walked out of class to bring awareness to the killing of fallen classmate DeAndre…
10.02.18
White Mother Says Clinic Refused To Care For…

Mistreatment at a medical practice.
10.02.18
Student’s Family Prepared To Sue Over Alleged Assault…

A video shows school staff using excessive force on a Black high school student.
10.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close