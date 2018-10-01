Stop The Violence! Nine People Shot, Seven Killed This Weekend

The city of Baltimore saw more than one homicide a day in September, ending the month with 37 people killed. Residents across the city are feeling frustrated and scared.

Nine shootings this weekend in the city led to seven killings.

Nearly half the killings for the month — 17 — occurred during the last week of September, which ended with a violent weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, seven people were killed and four were injured in shootings.

Praying the violence ends…

