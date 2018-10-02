CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tyrese’s Wife Delivers Baby Girl After 30 Hours Of Labor [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Months ago Tyrese and his wife, Samantha Gibson announced they were pregnant. Tyrese over the past two weeks has been showing his wife going to the gym, having date night and so much more as they awaited their daughter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On Instagram the other night, the R&B singer posted a video inside of the hospital room and said, “Always full of surprises my wife didn’t see this one coming…. #PrayerWarriors please send your most sincere prayers our way….. Our angel is on the way! Our daughter allowed us to go to our last movie……….. ( 2 post ago ) Go to our last church service, and take a romantic stroll while holding hands through the beautiful botanical gardens of eden and feeling the presence of God in every step… no we’re headed to the hospital………… Can’t wait to meet our angel…..”

 

While she went through 30 hours of labor, Tyrese played gospel music and even shared with fans some of the songs he played as she had contractions.

In the video, he captioned it saying, “I’ve been my wife’s private DJ… Dr just told us in 2 hours an 8 pound blessed angel will be in our arms……. Contractions are now a min 1/2 apart….. #PrayerWarriorssend your most sincere prayers now…….. Excited this love is real it’s in the air….. Thank you Jesus for what you’re about to do!!!”

Hours later, Soraya Lee Gibson was born.

 

RELATED: Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

 

Tyrese posted a picture of her stamped feet on hospital paper and thanked God for another beautiful daughter.

 

In another photo Tyrese decided to sleep right next to his baby girl. On Instagram he said, “Already on #DaddyDuties…. My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power….. She was in labor for 30 hours… 8 pounds 6 oz later….. We know our daughter came here to change things…. We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love… We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted! Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth…. We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise….: Amen…. So many family moments and celebrations to come…. Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days…. Your mother’s birthday is in 25 days….. Thanksgiving is near, Christmas is Dec 25th, your father is turning 40 on Dec 30th, then New Years etc……. Overjoyed thank you guys for all the sincere covering in prayers and love queen and princess Gibson is resting!!!! No more post for me……: ( can’t reveal our angel my wife ain’t havin it……. Love you guys ha!!!”

View this post on Instagram

Already on #DaddyDuties…. My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power….. She was in labor for 30 hours… 8 pounds 6 oz later….. We know our daughter came here to change things…. We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love… We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted! Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth…. We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise….: Amen…. So many family moments and celebrations to come…. Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days…. Your mother’s birthday is in 25 days….. Thanksgiving is near, Christmas is Dec 25th, your father is turning 40 on Dec 30th, then New Years etc……. Overjoyed thank you guys for all the sincere covering in prayers and love queen and princess Gibson is resting!!!! No more post for me……: ( can’t reveal our angel my wife ain’t havin it……. Love you guys ha!!!

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

 

Congratulations to Tyrese and his lovely wife, Samantha!

RELATED: The Truth About The Beef Between The Rock & Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Child

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

6 photos Launch gallery

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Continue reading Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A “Black” Woman

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

READ MORE ON THERICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tyrese’s Wife Delivers Baby Girl After 30 Hours Of Labor [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…

Edwin Raymond is speaking out.
10.03.18
Where’s The Outrage? Body Of Missing Black Teen…

Tragedy has struck.
10.03.18
Details Are Scarce In Death Of HBCU Student…

More than two weeks have passed since a security guard killed an HBCU student for supposedly breaking into cars in…
10.03.18
Is There A Cover-Up? Dallas Won’t Release Amber…

Officials in Dallas were intentionally withholding the 911 call former police officer Amber Guyger made after she shot and killed…
10.03.18
White Women Can’t Seem To Make Up Their…

The number of Americans who wanted Kavanaugh confirmed was shrinking while white women as a group were seemingly indifferent.
10.03.18
After Obama Wants Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill,…

If Tubman's face is put on the bill, she would be the first African American on U.S. currency.
10.03.18
TIME’S UP Announces Lisa Borders As President &…

  Today, TIME’S UP announced that Lisa Borders will be the organization’s first-ever President and CEO. Borders, formerly President of…
10.03.18
Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back…

Protesters question the official version of a fatal Portland police shooting of a Black man.
10.02.18
Historic Black Church Closing Highlights Gentrification Changes In…

A time of transition.
10.02.18
Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In…

The mother of one of the children spoke out.
10.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close