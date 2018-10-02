Empire star, Jussie Smollett is the face of a new effort to save young LGBTQ lives across the U.S.

The Huffington Post reports that the actor and singer, 36, has teamed up with the Trevor Project, for its “How to Save a Life” campaign, unveiled Monday. Smollett is featured in a video that aimes to encourage supporters to become crisis councelors for TrevorText and TrevorChat, the group’s text and web chat support services for LGBTQ youth.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of the amount of LGBTQ youth out there who feel hopeless and alone, or think they don’t have support,” Smollett said in a press release. “Just one supportive person can decrease an LGBTQ youth’s risk of suicide by 30 percent, and The Trevor Project is giving everyone the amazing opportunity to be that person.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.

(Photo credit: Jussie Smollett Courtesy)

‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett The Face Of New LGBTQ Youth Campaign [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com