TJMS: If You Missed It
Birdman Phone Call Leaks In Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting

It has been rumored that Young Thug and Cash Money co-founder Birdman could be charged as co-conspirators in the 2015 shooting of a Lil Wayne tour bus. Now, audio of a phone call between Birdman and accused shooter Jimmy “PeeWee Roscoe” Winfrey has leaked.

Birdman can be heard saying, “It’s time for you to come out here and get your money, man . . . You done did everything you could do, boss,” Birdman is heard saying on the call. “It’s an eye-opener, bruh. Strictly business, man.”

A Birdman source told  TMZ that the call in question was “in no way” connected to the shooting. The source added that Birdman reportedly doesn’t even believe that Winfrey was responsible for the shooting. Furthermore, the source said, Birdman “would never associate” with someone who attempted such a thing.

As local Atlanta outlet WSB-TV previously reported, the Cobb County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that a decision regarding possible charges against Birdman and Thugger would be made within the next “couple of weeks.”

Birdman Phone Call Leaks In Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

