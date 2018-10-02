CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Guy Who Attacked Pacman Jones In Atlanta Airport Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail

Leave a comment
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Week 4

Source: Eric Lutzens / Getty

Frank Ragin who was the man caught on tape attacking Pacman Jones at Atlanta International Airport on July 10th was sentenced to 1 year in jail for the altercation with Jones.  On the scene Ragin was charged with 2 counts of battery, 1 count of disorderly conduct and 1 count of terroristic threats. (Even though he took the worst of the beating)

Ragin made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to one of battery charges. The other charges were later dropped. It was determined in court that Pacman Jones was just defending himself.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Guy Who Attacked Pacman Jones In Atlanta Airport Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…

Edwin Raymond is speaking out.
10.03.18
Where’s The Outrage? Body Of Missing Black Teen…

Tragedy has struck.
10.03.18
Details Are Scarce In Death Of HBCU Student…

More than two weeks have passed since a security guard killed an HBCU student for supposedly breaking into cars in…
10.03.18
Is There A Cover-Up? Dallas Won’t Release Amber…

Officials in Dallas were intentionally withholding the 911 call former police officer Amber Guyger made after she shot and killed…
10.03.18
White Women Can’t Seem To Make Up Their…

The number of Americans who wanted Kavanaugh confirmed was shrinking while white women as a group were seemingly indifferent.
10.03.18
After Obama Wants Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill,…

If Tubman's face is put on the bill, she would be the first African American on U.S. currency.
10.03.18
TIME’S UP Announces Lisa Borders As President &…

  Today, TIME’S UP announced that Lisa Borders will be the organization’s first-ever President and CEO. Borders, formerly President of…
10.03.18
Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back…

Protesters question the official version of a fatal Portland police shooting of a Black man.
10.02.18
Historic Black Church Closing Highlights Gentrification Changes In…

A time of transition.
10.02.18
Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In…

The mother of one of the children spoke out.
10.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close