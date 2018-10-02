CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kevin Hart’s Wife Put The Brakes On NYC Strip Club After Party

Eniko Parrish is making sure her comedian husband isn't caught slipping again.

Leave a comment
Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Kevin Hart nearly lost it all after he had to come clean in a cheating scandal that broke open in front of the whole world. Hart’s better half, Eniko Parrish, is trying to avoid further slip-ups after demanding her husband not attend an after-party at a New York strip club after concluding a set in the city.

Page Six reports:

Sources told Page Six that after Hart’s hot Madison Square Garden show this week, the official after-party was being held at the infamous West Side jiggle joint Scores.

We hear that Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, was initially scheduled to attend the strip-club party with Hart, but then “she put her foot down,” said a source. “She decided not to go, so he decided he wasn’t going either, even though the other comics on the tour went.”

The insider added that “Kevin was due to come to the after-party . . . It was widely promoted by all the other [opening] comics on the bill” — including Will

“Spank” Horton, Joey Wells and Na’im Lynn. Hart and the rest call themselves the Plastic Cup Boyz. Also at the wild party was producer Jermaine Dupri.

The outlet’s source said that Hart not being there was probably for the best. Hart reportedly joked about the Las Vegas cheating episode, which he and his wife are working through.

Photo: WENN

Kevin Hart’s Wife Put The Brakes On NYC Strip Club After Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…

Edwin Raymond is speaking out.
10.03.18
Where’s The Outrage? Body Of Missing Black Teen…

Tragedy has struck.
10.03.18
Details Are Scarce In Death Of HBCU Student…

More than two weeks have passed since a security guard killed an HBCU student for supposedly breaking into cars in…
10.03.18
Is There A Cover-Up? Dallas Won’t Release Amber…

Officials in Dallas were intentionally withholding the 911 call former police officer Amber Guyger made after she shot and killed…
10.03.18
White Women Can’t Seem To Make Up Their…

The number of Americans who wanted Kavanaugh confirmed was shrinking while white women as a group were seemingly indifferent.
10.03.18
After Obama Wants Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill,…

If Tubman's face is put on the bill, she would be the first African American on U.S. currency.
10.03.18
TIME’S UP Announces Lisa Borders As President &…

  Today, TIME’S UP announced that Lisa Borders will be the organization’s first-ever President and CEO. Borders, formerly President of…
10.03.18
Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back…

Protesters question the official version of a fatal Portland police shooting of a Black man.
10.02.18
Historic Black Church Closing Highlights Gentrification Changes In…

A time of transition.
10.02.18
Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In…

The mother of one of the children spoke out.
10.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close