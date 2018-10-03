CLOSE
Georgia Cop Who Lied About Being Shot By Black Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

Police

(Photo Credit: Ivan Bajic)

Officer Sherry Hall’s call over the police radio that she’d been shot had fellow cops swarming a dark, wooded area in Georgia in search of a suspect.

According to Dayton Daily News, Hall described her attacker as a 6-foot, 230-pound Black man wearing a green shirt and black pants. She claimed that the man unprovoked, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The bullet was found lodged in her protective vest.

But, the news reports that Hall’s claim turned out to be completely made up. After hearing evidence, including Hall’s own testimony, a jury recently convicted the former cop of 11 criminal charges, including making false statements, violating her oath and tampering with evidence.

Hall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by another 23 years on probation.

