If Guy Were You He’d Make National Boyfriend Day About Her

| 10.03.18
Even though the day is called National Boyfriend Day, Guy advises men to flip it and make today all about their lady. Women love to talk he says, so “let her run her mouth for a while;” let her talk about whatever she wants “until you’re blue in the face!” Or get her a gift that’s just for her, like a gift card to her favorite store. If you’re good to her it’ll go a long way!

