Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback?

Many were sad back in June when Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its US stores. According to CNN Money, it was all part of the businesses bankruptcy and liquidation plan. Get excited though because you might be able to become a Toys ‘R’ Us kid again!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
2 weeks after the announcement of the closing of Toys ‘R’ Us founder, Charles Lazarus passed away at the age of 94. The owners of the toy store are looking to restart the business as this information was disclosed in a court filing this week. An auction was supposed to happen, but owners of the company decided to cancel the auction. Toys ‘R’ Us would like to, “create new, domestic, retail operating businesses under the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us names, as well as expand its international presence and further develop its private brands business.”
RELATED: British Headkrack Reveals How He Lost $600 In A Toys “R” Us Scam [EXCLUSIVE]
It’s not certain on how Toys ‘R’ Us will come back to life, but we will just watch and wait. With Christmas time coming around this will be perfect for shopping!
RELATED: No More Toys ‘R Us: Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Toys “R” Us Founder Dies One Week After Company Goes Under
Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]
Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]
1. Russell Wilson1 of 16
2. Tom Joyner2 of 16
3. Muhammad Ali3 of 16
4. Oprah Winfrey4 of 16
5. Russell Simmons5 of 16
6. Earvin “Magic” Johnson6 of 16
7. Denzel Washington7 of 16
8. Janet Jackson8 of 16
9. Usher9 of 16
10. Will Smith10 of 16
11. Shaquille O’Neal11 of 16
12. Sheryl Lee Ralph12 of 16
13. Neyo13 of 16
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 16
15. Kerry Washington15 of 16
16. Will.i.am16 of 16
The Latest:
- 5 Tips Working Moms Should Read On How To Find The Perfect Babysitter
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Puts Rumors About His Family On Blast
- Little Known Black History Fact: C. Delores Tucker
- [UPDATED] Five SC Police Officers Shot In Active Shooting; 1 Dead
- Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of Robot Sex Brothel Opening In Houston
- Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence Case
- Kelly Rowland To Play Gladys Knight? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Wu-Tang Clan, Impossible Foods & White Castle Debuts 4-Part Series
- Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls As Stacey Abrams Tries To Make History, Lawsuit Says
- Nicki Minaj Reveals Experience With Domestic Violence In ‘Queen’ Doc Trailer
Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com