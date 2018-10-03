CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback?

Leave a comment
Toys R Us to close all stores in the UK

Source: Wheatley/WENN / WENN

Many were sad back in June when Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its US stores. According to CNN Money, it was all part of the businesses bankruptcy and liquidation plan. Get excited though because you might be able to become a Toys ‘R’ Us kid again!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2 weeks after the announcement of the closing of Toys ‘R’ Us founder, Charles Lazarus passed away at the age of 94. The owners of the toy store are looking to restart the business as this information was disclosed in a court filing this week. An auction was supposed to happen, but owners of the company decided to cancel the auction. Toys ‘R’ Us would like to, “create new, domestic, retail operating businesses under the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us names, as well as expand its international presence and further develop its private brands business.”

RELATED: British Headkrack Reveals How He Lost $600 In A Toys “R” Us Scam [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s not certain on how Toys ‘R’ Us will come back to life, but we will just watch and wait. With Christmas time coming around this will be perfect for shopping!

RELATED: No More Toys ‘R Us: Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Toys “R” Us Founder Dies One Week After Company Goes Under

Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Is Going Hard For…

Unapologetic activism.
10.04.18
Sen. Lindsey Graham Has Another Temper Tantrum When…

The South Carolina Senator defended Kavanaugh.
10.04.18
Trump Administration Official Who Didn’t Think The N-Word…

Staff members at the federal consumer protection agency called for the firing of Eric Blankenstein.
10.04.18
City Leaders Fire Police Chief After Department Accused…

He's out.
10.04.18
Video Shows Cops Aim Guns At Two Black…

A shocking incident.
10.04.18
Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine…

Despicable.
10.04.18
Jemele Hill Tells Nothing But The Truth About…

The former anchor speaks out about her time at the sports network.
10.04.18
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…

Edwin Raymond is speaking out.
10.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close