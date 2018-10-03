CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mashonda Dishes Details About Having A Blended Family & Says She Never Called Alicia Keys A Homewrecker

Leave a comment
Pharrell Williams 41st Birthday Party

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Mashonda Tifere got married to music producer Swizz Beatz in 2004 and years later the couple went through a divorce. Many blamed singer, Alicia Keys for their breakup because the two were allegedly dating while Swizz was separated from Mashonda. After six years, therapy sessions, forgiveness and more Mashonda is giving all the details about how her, Swizz and Alicia are a beautiful blended family.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Swizz and Mashonda share their son, Kasseem together and in her new book “Blend,” according to The Jasmine Brand she talked about how she moved passed everything that happened after her marriage ended. In an interview she revealed that it took her eight years to pen this book and each step she took to create this family she has now. On co-parenting, Mashonda said, “When you have children, and they have questions, and you can feel their energy shifting, based on the energy you’re giving them. If you’re a parent, you know you have to make the change…I was like it’s time. I didn’t want him to grow up feeling the way I felt. I knew it was time to start making conscious changes and decisions.”

RELATED: Mashonda Shares Her Co-Parenting Wake Up Call: “My Son Asked Why His Father And I Didn’t Like Each Other”

Years ago rumors were put out that Mashonda has called Alicia a homewrecker and finally she was able to clear the air about it. Mashonda said, “I have never used that word once [homewrecker]. It was not a word I felt good about. We had a lot of miscommunication in the beginning, but we have worked through it. And when I say worked through it, we have set at tables together and discussed everything from the beginning up until where we are now, and we do this often.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’s Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Unveils ‘Poison’ Cover, New Single With Lil Wayne

MoCADA 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball - Arrivals

Mashonda, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Beautiful Blended Family [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Mashonda, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Beautiful Blended Family [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mashonda, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Beautiful Blended Family [PHOTOS]

Mashonda, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Beautiful Blended Family [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Mashonda Dishes Details About Having A Blended Family & Says She Never Called Alicia Keys A Homewrecker was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Is Going Hard For…

Unapologetic activism.
10.04.18
Sen. Lindsey Graham Has Another Temper Tantrum When…

The South Carolina Senator defended Kavanaugh.
10.04.18
Trump Administration Official Who Didn’t Think The N-Word…

Staff members at the federal consumer protection agency called for the firing of Eric Blankenstein.
10.04.18
City Leaders Fire Police Chief After Department Accused…

He's out.
10.04.18
Video Shows Cops Aim Guns At Two Black…

A shocking incident.
10.04.18
Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine…

Despicable.
10.04.18
Jemele Hill Tells Nothing But The Truth About…

The former anchor speaks out about her time at the sports network.
10.04.18
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…

Edwin Raymond is speaking out.
10.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close