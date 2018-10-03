Mashonda Dishes Details About Having A Blended Family & Says She Never Called Alicia Keys A Homewrecker

Mashonda Tifere got married to music producer Swizz Beatz in 2004 and years later the couple went through a divorce. Many blamed singer, Alicia Keys for their breakup because the two were allegedly dating while Swizz was separated from Mashonda. After six years, therapy sessions, forgiveness and more Mashonda is giving all the details about how her, Swizz and Alicia are a beautiful blended family.

Swizz and Mashonda share their son, Kasseem together and in her new book “Blend,” according to The Jasmine Brand she talked about how she moved passed everything that happened after her marriage ended. In an interview she revealed that it took her eight years to pen this book and each step she took to create this family she has now. On co-parenting, Mashonda said, “When you have children, and they have questions, and you can feel their energy shifting, based on the energy you’re giving them. If you’re a parent, you know you have to make the change…I was like it’s time. I didn’t want him to grow up feeling the way I felt. I knew it was time to start making conscious changes and decisions.”

Years ago rumors were put out that Mashonda has called Alicia a homewrecker and finally she was able to clear the air about it. Mashonda said, “I have never used that word once [homewrecker]. It was not a word I felt good about. We had a lot of miscommunication in the beginning, but we have worked through it. And when I say worked through it, we have set at tables together and discussed everything from the beginning up until where we are now, and we do this often.”

