Peep The 2nd Trailer to ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ [Video]

Marvel's looking to dominate the animated universe like they have the cinematic universe

Marvel’s highly anticipated animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is only two months and change away from hitting theaters and though its first trailer introduced us to Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Men (and woman respectively), the latest trailer gives us more information and more familiar characters.

In the 2nd full length trailer for Into The Spider-Verse, not only are viewers introduced to new Spider-Men and villains like The Kingpin, Scorpion and Spider-Ham (Homer Simpson must be excited), but the film also hints at the notion that this Peter Parker is the same one that Tobey Maguire played in Sam Raimi’s feature films. That’s pretty dope.

We also find out why exactly every Spider-Man we know of are suddenly getting familiar with one another.

Check out the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the flick come Christmas.

Peep The 2nd Trailer to ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

