DL’s GED Section: Different Americas

| 10.03.18
The Brett Kavanaugh hearings are a “stark reminder” of the different Americas that Blacks and whites live in. People love to say that Kavanaugh should be given a pass because he was “so young” and just a kid. But, he’s older than Trayvon Martin was when he was murdered. And the massive issue is that when Trayvon was killed the same people sticking up for an alleged racist didn’t see a problem with it. What they’re saying is that Kavanaugh was too young to know rape isn’t ok but Trayvon was old enough to die.

