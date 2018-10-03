[UPDATED] Five SC Police Officers Shot In Active Shooting; 1 Dead

News & Gossip
Earlier today, a suspect has been taken into custody after shooting five law enforcement officers in Florence, SC, which included three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers.

One officer has been pronounced dead. Two other officers have been described as “touch and go.”

Nearby West Florence High School was put on lockdown during the shooting and their athletic teams were brought inside.

The shooting happens in an upscale area as an officer approached the area before the gunshots began. The gunshots went on for about 35-40 minutes before news teams were alerted of the shooting.

The suspect was also taken in to medical care but doesn’t seem to be hurt.

The tweet below was sent out by local EMD.

 

We will continue to update you as information comes in.

UPDATE: News sources say the shooter was an elderly man and in police custody at the hospital. The other four officers involved in the shooting continue to fight for their life in a nearby hospital.

You can see viewer video on the shooting:

South Carolina police do advise residents to stay away from the scene as it is still an active investigation with officers and deputies on the scene.

 

