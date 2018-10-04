As you’ve gotten older have you noticed that you’re starting to become more and more like your mother? Dominique says her mom whispered all of the time, and she’s found herself doing it! Sherri’s mom kept more things in her bra than in her purse, and Sherri has caught herself doing it too! In what ways are you like your mother? Let us know in the comments.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Moms Matter: Have You Turned Into Your Mother? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: