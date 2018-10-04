Nia Franklin, who most of us know as Miss America won the crown almost one month ago. She has gotten right back to work inspiring the youth to follow their dreams. This weekend, October 6, she will give the keynote speech at the 2018 Power Of You Teens Empowerment Experience in New York.

Franklin is only the ninth Black Miss America. She was born and raised in Winston Salem, North Carolina and says she never dreamed of competing in pageants. As as young girl she was more of a “tom boy.” But, while in grad school she wanted to earn extra money and serve her community in a different way. That led her to compete her first pageant in Charlotte.

She decided to compete in the Miss America competition because she was “on a mission” to bring about change.

Miss America Is Using Her Platform To Inspire Youth was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com