Miss America Is Using Her Platform To Inspire Youth

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 10.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Nia Franklin, who most of us know as Miss America won the crown almost one month ago. She has gotten right back to work inspiring the youth to follow their dreams. This weekend, October 6, she will give the keynote speech at the 2018 Power Of You Teens Empowerment Experience in New York.

Franklin is only the ninth Black Miss America. She was born and raised in Winston Salem, North Carolina and says she never dreamed of competing in pageants. As as young girl she was more of a “tom boy.” But, while in grad school she wanted to earn extra money and serve her community in a different way. That led her to compete her first pageant in Charlotte.

She decided to compete in the Miss America competition because she was “on a mission” to bring about change.

Famous Folks From North Carolina

17 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks From North Carolina

Continue reading Famous Folks From North Carolina

Famous Folks From North Carolina

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Miss America Is Using Her Platform To Inspire Youth was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And…

Terrence Carraway, a Black police officer, was fatally shot.
10.05.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close