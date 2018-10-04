Miss Pat Tells The Story Of How She Lost A Nipple

Miss Pat has a new book out now called Rabbit: The Autobiography of Miss Pat where she tells her story. She wanted to write it herself because it’s her story and she says she, “lost this nipple alone!”
In the book she of course talks about her family life and she doesn’t hold back. Pat has had to remind a few family members that “we’re the walkers! Don’t nobody know us.” And when they get mad she doesn’t hesitate to “block everyone of them!” She has a whole “I don’t mess with you boo boo” list!
You can see Miss Pat at the Punchline in ATL this weekend from Thursday to Sunday!
