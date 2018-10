Tom has been in Dallas all week but he’s headed to D.C. because he’s being honored! But, he has a little issue. There are two events that he wants to attend both on Friday night at the same time. He has tickets to Maxwell’s show and Dave Chappelle’s movie premiere. Which event should he go to?

Top Of The Morning: Fly Jock Is The Right Name For Tom was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

