Look: TIME Magazine Cover Displays Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in A Powerful Way

When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford walked in to face the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, raised her right hand and swore to tell the truth, it was clear that an unassuming psychology professor and mother of two was about to change the course of current events in real time. “I am here today not because I want to be,” Ford said to Senators, who were prepared to assess her allegation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her some 36 years ago, a charge he vigorously denies. “I am terrified.” At stake was a potential lifetime appointment to the #SupremeCourt that could change decades of legal rulings and affect the nation’s faith in its judiciary. The hopes and fears of #women and men who have lived with the trauma of sexual violence were riding on the credibility of Ford’s testimony. By the time the hearing ended, Ford had done more than prove herself a credible witness. Women called into C-SPAN to tell their own, decades-old stories of harassment and rape. #WhyIDidntReport exploded on social media, a rallying cry for those who had never gone public about their own sexual assault until then. Ford’s testimony slowed the machinery of political power when it was fully in gear. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Oct. 3 found that 45% of respondents thought Ford was telling the truth, compared to 33% who believed Kavanaugh. That’s a marked shift from 1991, when Americans sided with Clarence Thomas after Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment. The facts remain unsettled, and Ford’s testimony may not prevent Kavanaugh’s confirmation. But it was a powerful warning that wealth, status and a record of professional accomplishments were no longer enough to override credible allegations of sexual assault, no matter when they occurred. To young #men, it was a message that drunken violence could shadow them. To victims, Ford’s testimony was an invitation to speak up, no matter how powerful the accused, no matter how long ago the attack. People will listen, the country seemed to reassure them. We will believe you. Read this week’s cover story on TIME.com. Illustration by John Mavroudis (@zenpop) for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign

TIME is making sure Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is heard honey! The magazine company is displaying their cover for the Oct. 15, 2018 issue and it is so powerful, I even got goosebumps.

The cover is a silhouette of Dr. Blasey Ford as she swore on to oath with her eyes closed, and her right hand up. The silhouette even consists of quotes from the actual hearing. In short, the cover is a must-see! 

The hearing was a monumentally important to the day and age we are currently living in, and with #MeToo not ending anytime soon, it’s good that top publications are not going to silence anyone.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have tried to dodge several questions during his Senate hearing over Christine Blasey Ford‘s sexual abuse testimony, but he couldn’t escape the dozens of protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ahead of a planned confirmation vote. RELATED: What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies The number of women who were demonstrating against Kavanaugh went to show that many of them were seeing themselves in Ford’s shoes. They were mothers and daughters as well as sexual assault survivors and supporters. They carried signs in support of Ford, the college professor whose story has struck a chord with millions in the nation. They sent messages about believing survivors and stopping Kavanaugh. Ford, like Anita Hill, had supporters’ attention as she readied herself for tough questions from both Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen by Republicans, and senators. Many people had watched Hill’s 1991 sexual harassment testimony about Clarence Thomas who was later confirmed to the Supreme Court. Americans have drawn comparisons between the two women and their hearings but also recognized the differences in their stories. Though America was watching Kavanaugh’s supporters who also made their way to the hearing, activists for Ford were standing strong. Here are photos from their protest.

Look: TIME Magazine Cover Displays Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in A Powerful Way was originally published on www.oldschool1003.com

