Look: TIME Magazine Cover Displays Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in A Powerful Way

Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have tried to dodge several questions during his Senate hearing over Christine Blasey Ford‘s sexual abuse testimony, but he couldn’t escape the dozens of protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ahead of a planned confirmation vote. RELATED: What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies The number of women who were demonstrating against Kavanaugh went to show that many of them were seeing themselves in Ford’s shoes. They were mothers and daughters as well as sexual assault survivors and supporters. They carried signs in support of Ford, the college professor whose story has struck a chord with millions in the nation. They sent messages about believing survivors and stopping Kavanaugh. Ford, like Anita Hill, had supporters’ attention as she readied herself for tough questions from both Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen by Republicans, and senators. Many people had watched Hill’s 1991 sexual harassment testimony about Clarence Thomas who was later confirmed to the Supreme Court. Americans have drawn comparisons between the two women and their hearings but also recognized the differences in their stories. Though America was watching Kavanaugh’s supporters who also made their way to the hearing, activists for Ford were standing strong. Here are photos from their protest.