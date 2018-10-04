CLOSE
Suspect Named In SC Officer Shooting; Allegations Of Sexual Assault Involved

Do Not Cross

Source: Alfred Gescheidt / Getty

According to our news partners at Fox 46 Charlotte, a suspect has been named in last night’s South Carolina officer active shooting where seven officers were shot and 1 died.

The suspect’s name is 74 year old, Fred Hopkins. Florence County deputies believe that Hopkins shot the seven officers as they attempting to serve a search warrant Wednesday in an upscale neighborhood in Florence. Hopkins was taken to the hospital with a head injury as it was reported that he fell at the scene.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby says that his officers were trying to serve a warrant involving a 27 year old person who allegedly sexually assaulted a foster child in the South Carolina home.

Here’s what we know so far:

*The shooting broke out around 5pm near the home on Vintage Drive.

*Three Florence County Officers and four Florence City Police Officers were shot by the suspect.

*One of the four officers involved in the shooting died, the victim is said to be Florence City Police Officer Terrence Carraway.

*The standoff between the suspect and the officers lasted approximately about 2 hours.

The suspect, Fred Hopkins is a military veteran who received disability payments after being wounded in the Vietnam War. Hopkins, was also a lawyer in South Carolina but later disbarred for unknown reasons.

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest on this sad news.

