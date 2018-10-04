CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore City Police Officer Charged With DUI While On Duty And Terminated

A Baltimore City Police officer has been terminated after being found in his patrol car passed out behind the wheel, apparently intoxicated, according to police.

Southern District supervisors found Officer Heilman slumped behind the wheel of his running patrol car Tuesday afternoon on the 700 block of Washington Blvd.

He has now been charged with a DUI.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

