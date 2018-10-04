Jazzy Report: Do You Fight In Your Sleep?

As funny as this may seem, fighting in your sleep is dangerous! Middle age men who fight in their sleep could be have an 80% higher risk for developing Parkinson’s disease. The disease is a result of loss of nerves. So if you know a middle aged man who talks in his sleep, flails, fights or sleepwalks, take him to the doctor.

