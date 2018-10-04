Today is National Poetry Day and with the birth of hip hop in the last half of the 20th century, you can’t talk about poetry without referring to iconic rap lines.

From metaphors, to similes, to freeform structure, poetry can take many forms. But in most cases, the art form paints a visual picture and tells a story. It’s confessional, but sometimes raw…dark, but sometimes happy.

With that in mind, hit the next pages to peep some poetic lines from the most celebrated rappers of the 90s. Then let us know which iconic lines are missing from the list. We’ve included the Genius.com lyrics link as well, just in case you need more context for the rhymes!

It Was Written: 90s Rap Lines That Still Read Like Poetry Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

