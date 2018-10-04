CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

A New Tip Line Established For Maryland School Safety

Leave a comment
Woman student holding book

Source: South_agency / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a Safe Schools Maryland tip line for students to make anonymous tips about suspicious and threatening behavior in schools: 833-632-7233. Tip line calls will go to MEMA headquarters. The governor said the tip line is not intended to replace 911 and that it has been in the works for quite a while.

“Classrooms should never be a place of fear,” Hogan said.

The state has also created a new app, #SafeSchoolsMaryland.

Maryland has been awarded $3.6 million in federal grants designed to further strengthen classroom safety, the Maryland State Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Taking measures to keep children safe? We are here for it.

The number again?

833-632-7233

If you see something, say something.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A New Tip Line Established For Maryland School Safety was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And…

Terrence Carraway, a Black police officer, was fatally shot.
10.05.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close