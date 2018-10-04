Gov. Larry Hogan announced a Safe Schools Maryland tip line for students to make anonymous tips about suspicious and threatening behavior in schools: 833-632-7233. Tip line calls will go to MEMA headquarters. The governor said the tip line is not intended to replace 911 and that it has been in the works for quite a while.

“Classrooms should never be a place of fear,” Hogan said.

The state has also created a new app, #SafeSchoolsMaryland.

Maryland has been awarded $3.6 million in federal grants designed to further strengthen classroom safety, the Maryland State Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Taking measures to keep children safe? We are here for it.

The number again?

833-632-7233

If you see something, say something.

A New Tip Line Established For Maryland School Safety was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

