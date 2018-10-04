CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing Brand

The classic monogram remains on top.

Leave a comment
Street Style - Day 2 - LFW Men's January 2017

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Fashion is big business and Louis Vuitton is seemingly the top earner. The French company has been named the most valuable clothing brand in the world.

According to a report by Business Of Fashion, LV will be slotted as the top apparel brand on Interbrand’s yearly “Best Global Brands” list. As per the official press release the chart “analyzes how the Best Global Brands are achieving bold transformation that drives lasting economic value through brand strength. Key trends include customer-centricity, positive utility, the rise of luxury, and the success of subscription models.”

For 2018 the luxury house came in at a number 18. Additionally it was named as one of the five “Top Growing Brands” with a 23 percent growth from 2017. The high placement should come as no surprise considering their recent announcement of Virgil Abloh as the director of menswear.

“Louis Vuitton’s strength of point of view runs through everything they do. They have been relentless with their engagement with millennials, they’ve gone a lot deeper with their appointment of Virgil [Abloh] and they’re investing in people” explained Rebecca Robbins Global Chief Learning & Culture Officer at Interbrand.

The brand consultancy firm notes that the luxury sector as a whole has experienced a spike. “It is astonishing. Luxury is the biggest story of the report. It’s their ability to connect to cultures and next generations. They have cracked the code by having a point of view in the market. Luxury is a space of excellence, whether its fashion, leather or jewellery” Robbins stated. Other noted fashion brands who scored high are Chanel (#23), Zara (#25), H&M (#30), Hermes (#32) and Gucci (#39) who was also noted for their hyper growth.

Apple, Google and Amazon were the top three brands respectively on the top 100. You can view the entire list here.

Photo: WENN.com

Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing Brand was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And…

Terrence Carraway, a Black police officer, was fatally shot.
10.05.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…

Politics appears to have turned the Keith Ellison case into a hot potato.
10.04.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…

A lawsuit alleges that Georgia's secretary of state is practicing voter suppression.
10.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close