Charm City
Driver Back Window Smashed Downtown By ‘Squeegee Boy’

Thief broken glass in car window

Source: Whiteway / Getty

City Police are looking into an incident in which a “squeegee boy” at a downtown Baltimore intersection allegedly smashed a driver’s rear window.

The driver was at Hamburg and Russell streets when he refused a windshield wash from a male washer, who then smashed his back window, according to WBAL TV.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said “We’re not gonna tolerate violence from anyone,” at a news conference Thursday. “

Driver Back Window Smashed Downtown By ‘Squeegee Boy’ was originally published on 92q.com

