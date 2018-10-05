Inside Her Story: The Founder Of ‘Curls’ Wants To Help Black Women Make Millions

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 10.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Starting a business is never easy but black women embrace challenge. More and more Black women owned businesses are popping up and it’s time to make millions.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Mahisha Dellinger, the founder of Curls. Dellinger grew up in South Sacramento in an area called “danger island.” She says, “all I had was my spirit” and drive to be successful.

She built Curls from the ground up and it is now a multi-million dollar company. She stepped out on faith but kept her day job until the company was bringing in consistent money.

She has started the Black Girls Making Millions Academy to help other women achieve their dreams.

It’s a 4 day retreat to “really focus on getting that thing going.”

The retreat is in June 2019. All of the acrtivites and workshops are free, attendees only have to pay for transportation to the resort and their stay. Registration starts October 15 and there are 50 spots available.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Inside Her Story: The Founder Of ‘Curls’ Wants To Help Black Women Make Millions was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia Cop Who Lied About A Black Man…

Sherry Hall nearly ruined an innocent man's life.
10.06.18
Dallas DA Accused Of Bungling Botham Jean Case…

Faith Johnson has "done an excellent job" as Dallas County district attorney, according to the Dallas Morning News.
10.06.18
Here’s Why Black Unemployment Fell In September, And…

Reading between the lines.
10.06.18
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close