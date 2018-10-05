Get Ready Bethune-Cookman, Tom Joyner Is Headed To Homecoming!

HBCU homecomings are like massive family reunions! This weekend is Bethune-Cookman University’s homecoming and interim president Hubert Grimes is excited!
Tom’s excited too because he’s the Grand Marshall of the parade Saturday morning! Sybil jokes that “Tom Joyner can slow down a parade like no other!” But, Grimes insists that the parade has a little “cushion” so that shouldn’t be an issue.
Grimes says that this year’s parade will be “really powerful” because there will be 15 bands marching. Most are black high school bands from across the country. You’ll recognize Tom because he’ll have on his Andrew Gillum for Governor t-shirt.
After the parade is the football game, they’re playing the Delta Devils of Mississippi Valley.
