Get Ready Bethune-Cookman, Tom Joyner Is Headed To Homecoming!

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 10.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

HBCU homecomings are like massive family reunions! This weekend is Bethune-Cookman University’s homecoming and interim president Hubert Grimes is excited!

Tom’s excited too because he’s the Grand Marshall of the parade Saturday morning! Sybil jokes that “Tom Joyner can slow down a parade like no other!” But, Grimes insists that the parade has a little “cushion” so that shouldn’t be an issue.

Grimes says that this year’s parade will be “really powerful” because there will be 15 bands marching. Most are black high school bands from across the country. You’ll recognize Tom because he’ll have on his Andrew Gillum for Governor t-shirt.

After the parade is the football game, they’re playing the Delta Devils of Mississippi Valley.

Celebs Representing HBCUs

25 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Ready Bethune-Cookman, Tom Joyner Is Headed To Homecoming! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia Cop Who Lied About A Black Man…

Sherry Hall nearly ruined an innocent man's life.
10.06.18
Dallas DA Accused Of Bungling Botham Jean Case…

Faith Johnson has "done an excellent job" as Dallas County district attorney, according to the Dallas Morning News.
10.06.18
Here’s Why Black Unemployment Fell In September, And…

Reading between the lines.
10.06.18
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close