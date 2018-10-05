CLOSE
Maryland Fleet Week 2018

Navy's Next Generation Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Zumwalt Debuts During Baltimore's Fleetweek

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

It’s Maryland Fleet Week!

Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay and the contributions of Marylanders to the defense of the nation. The United States Air Force (USAF) Thunderbirds’ jets and other aircraft will be on display on the Martin State Airport tarmac and in the skies over Fort McHenry and Middle Branch on October 6 & 7. U.S., Canadian and British Navy vessels will be ready for boarding visitors to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Locust Point throughout the week and weekend.

You can also enjoy the Fleet Week Festival, a free, family-oriented festival throughout Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Catch the wind and join Historic Ships in Baltimore, Sail Baltimore, the City and State along with many partners for the Second Biennial Fleet Week!

Fleet Week is presented by Northrop Grumman.

