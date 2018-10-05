CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Found Guilty Of Finessing Her Out Of $65K

L' just won one.

Leave a comment

Source: Photo: WENN.com

In recent years Lauryn Hill has taken loss after loss—mostly due to her own mistakes. This time one of her family members was caught being messy.

Back in July, the Grammy winner sued her cousin Gerald Hill with claims that she fronted him $65,000.00 dollars. According to the contract that both parties signed he promised to pay the money back within 90 days. He also agreed that if he did happen to miss the three month deadline he would also pay 10% interest. Almost a year later L-Boogie has still not received her coin.

Bossip exclusively reports that Lauryn’s cousin was found guilty of defaulting on the loan. It seems Gerald failed to formally respond to the original complaint forcing the court to take action. A judge has now ruled he will have to pay L-Boogie every cent back plus monetary damages. Lauryn’s lawyer has declined to comment.

This legal victory is presumed to be a breath of fresh air for the “Doo Wop” singer as she has some explaining to do herself. A portion of her recent “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary World Tour” has been postponed due to production issues and unfavorable fan reviews. More recently she was hit with a lawsuit by American Express. The merchant claims she rang up a tab of almost $375,000 dollars in credit card debt.

Let’s hope things continue to turn around for her.

Photo: WENN.com

 

Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Found Guilty Of Finessing Her Out Of $65K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia Cop Who Lied About A Black Man…

Sherry Hall nearly ruined an innocent man's life.
10.06.18
Dallas DA Accused Of Bungling Botham Jean Case…

Faith Johnson has "done an excellent job" as Dallas County district attorney, according to the Dallas Morning News.
10.06.18
Here’s Why Black Unemployment Fell In September, And…

Reading between the lines.
10.06.18
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close