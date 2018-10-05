CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Police Commander Quits After Throwing Chair

Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

A high-ranking Baltimore police commander has quit the force after throwing a chair into a wall during a heated meeting with an aide to the police commissioner.

News outlets are reporting that notices indicate Col. Perry Standfield was banned from City Hall, police headquarters and other police property after the meeting.

Spokesperson, Chief T.J. Smith confirmed effective Thursday, Colonel Perry Standfield is no longer with the department.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore Police Commander Quits After Throwing Chair was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

