A high-ranking Baltimore police commander has quit the force after throwing a chair into a wall during a heated meeting with an aide to the police commissioner.
News outlets are reporting that notices indicate Col. Perry Standfield was banned from City Hall, police headquarters and other police property after the meeting.
Spokesperson, Chief T.J. Smith confirmed effective Thursday, Colonel Perry Standfield is no longer with the department.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- #BlackGirlMagic: T.I.’s ‘Grand Hustle’ Winner Krystal Garner Is A Proud Member Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
- Maurette In The Community – First Charity Baptist Church
- This Clip Of Mama Evelyn Getting Tamar Together On ‘Braxton Family Values’ Left Us All Shook
- Say Cheese? Seven Awkward Smiles Everyone Has Done In Their Lifetime
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Police Commander Quits After Throwing Chair was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com