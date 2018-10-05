A high-ranking Baltimore police commander has quit the force after throwing a chair into a wall during a heated meeting with an aide to the police commissioner.

News outlets are reporting that notices indicate Col. Perry Standfield was banned from City Hall, police headquarters and other police property after the meeting.

Spokesperson, Chief T.J. Smith confirmed effective Thursday, Colonel Perry Standfield is no longer with the department.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commander Quits After Throwing Chair was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: