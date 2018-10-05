A Baltimore City driver has reported having his rear window of his car by “squeegee guy”. The driver said he was stopped in traffic at a red light when he refused to have his windshield washed. He said he is now left with marks on his car and the broken rear windshield. “These boys were just aggressive. They just kept asking, kept knocking, not leaving,” he said.

Source: Fox Baltimore

VID | ‘Squeegee Boy’ Accused Of Damaging Car In South Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

