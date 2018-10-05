CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

VID | ‘Squeegee Boy’ Accused Of Damaging Car In South Baltimore

Leave a comment
A taxi driver is using Didi Dacha App while driving on the...

Source: Zhang Peng / Getty

A Baltimore City driver has reported having his rear window of his car by “squeegee guy”. The driver said he was stopped in traffic at a red light when he refused to have his windshield washed. He said he is now left with marks on his car and the broken rear windshield. “These boys were just aggressive. They just kept asking, kept knocking, not leaving,” he said.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

VID | ‘Squeegee Boy’ Accused Of Damaging Car In South Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia Cop Who Lied About A Black Man…

Sherry Hall nearly ruined an innocent man's life.
10.06.18
Dallas DA Accused Of Bungling Botham Jean Case…

Faith Johnson has "done an excellent job" as Dallas County district attorney, according to the Dallas Morning News.
10.06.18
Here’s Why Black Unemployment Fell In September, And…

Reading between the lines.
10.06.18
How Black Women Can Get Their Finances In…

Black women are now the most educated group in the country, which means it’s natural we have more money at…
10.05.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…

A new survey of millennials reveals their attitudes about race and politics.
10.05.18
Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him…

Living while Black.
10.05.18
Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially…

A lawsuit accuses the San Francisco Police Department of racially selective law enforcement.
10.05.18
Mo’Nique Sends Message To Nicki Minaj And Cardi…

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that when it comes to hip-hop, there are plenty of opportunities for both of them to…
10.05.18
How Black Chicagoans Are Preparing For Possibly Explosive…

Residents have major concerns.
10.05.18
Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae…

Protesters demand to know the name of the officer who killed O'shae Terry.
10.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close