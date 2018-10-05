CLOSE
Here’s Why Black Unemployment Fell In September, And Hint, Trump Has Nothing To Do With It

Overall, the economy added 134,000 jobs, with several factors having affected or likely to have affected that total.

The September jobs report was either noteworthy or disappointing, depending on how you look at it. Black unemployment fell slightly for the second consecutive month, and this decrease had nothing to do with Trump. However, overall, the economy added a lower number of jobs than expected.

The African-American unemployment rate went from 6.3 percent to 6 percent, the second lowest on record behind 5.9 percent in May, according to the U.S. Labor Department who released the report on Friday. The decline suggests that Blacks had a less tough time with finding work. However, the change was little compared to August’s job report.

In line with Black unemployment was the overall unemployment rate, which fell from 3.9 percent to 3.7 percent, lowest since December 1969, the department said.

On the flip side, the economy only added 134,000 jobs last month, down from 201,000 in August. As to what may have accounted for the dramatic variation between the two numbers, the likely answer had less to do with Trump and more to do with the effects of Hurricane Florence.

The employment rate in the leisure and hospitality fields showed little change in September, a contrast from the modest upward trend that had been in place before last month, the Labor Department said. The rate fell 17,000 last month. The slowed growth could be a result of Florence, which hit residents in the Carolinas hard, especially those of color.

The storm likely reduced employment in the affected states, USA Today reported.

In looking ahead to next month, when Florence’s possible effects may be less daunting, a new problem may arise. The Trump administration tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports — along with China’s retaliation against US imports — took effect last month and has hit many consumer goods. The actions could slow hiring, according to USA Today.

The Black unemployment rate under Trump has been largely a source of concern, with many African Americans worried about increases or stagnant immobilization when it comes to joblessness. Many Americans will be looking at the employment rate, especially with the midterm elections coming in November.

The MeToo movement has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, starting a global surge of activism against sexual violence. RELATED: MeToo Founder Wants To ‘Change The Narrative About The Movement’ As activists celebrate MeToo's anniversary this weekend, some of its biggest moments and victories are winning more attention. Tarana Burke, the movement's founder and an activist from the New York City area, started MeToo a little more than a decade ago. Burke, inspired by a young girl's story of abuse at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, took action by helping communities where rape crisis centers and sexual assault workers were non-existent. "It's not about a viral campaign for me. It’s about a movement," Burke said to CNN. "On one side, it's a bold declarative statement that 'I'm not ashamed' and 'I'm not alone.' On the other side, it's a statement from survivor to survivor that says 'I see you, I hear you, I understand you and I'm here for you or I get it.'" The movement took off as an online campaign last year when actress Alyssa Milano and other women used the hashtag #MeToo to share stories of abuse. Survivors began giving their accounts after the New York Times' investigation into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose decades of sexual assault allegations became public on Oct. 5 of last year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The New Yorker published a story about the women who called out Weinstein for assault last October as well. Since then, MeToo supporters have protested other high-profile men, from Bill O'Reilly to Bill Cosby, who was recently convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to jail. Here are some of the pivotal protests and moments that mark the movement's success on its anniversary.

