DL’s Top 10 Medical Tests All Black Women Should Have

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 10.05.18
There are a number of important medical tests that everyone should get to make sure they stay healthy. But, there are a few that black women especially need to make sure they have before they turn 50. One of those tests is a dental screening, untreated gum disease can lead to heart disease. Hear the other nine in the audio above.

