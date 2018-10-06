CLOSE
Ex-Wife Of R&B Creep Lord R. Kelly Says She Thought Of Ending Her Life Over Alleged Abuse

Andrea Kelly was a guest on 'The View' and said she believes all of the singer's accusers due to her own issues with him.

R. Kelly and the continuing emergence of the alleged abuse he’s enacted against women knocks him down lower each time new details come out. Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, says she believes her ex-husband’s several accusers because of suffering her own abuse at the hands of the singer during a sit-down with The View.

New York Post reports:

“You cannot not speak when someone’s life and what they’ve been through is parallel to yours,” Andrea Kelly said on “The View” on Thursday. “I wanted to bring validity to these women’s stories.”

Andrea, 44, and the singer, 51, were married from 1996 to 2009. Throughout the years, he has been accused of various sexual abuse allegations, including possessing child pornography, sexual contact with teenagers, and, most recently, holding women hostage in his home. He has denied the allegations.

Andrea recounted harrowing memories from their marriage, including him hogtying her in their bedroom and attacking her in the backseat of a Hummer to the point where she thought she would die.

In the chat, Andrea Kelly reveals the disturbing details of how R. Kelly was choking her in the vehicle and begging for her life. The outlet also points out that one of the couple’s three children convinced her to finally leave.

Watch Andrea Kelly on The View in the clip below.

