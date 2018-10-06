CLOSE
Camden Yards Light Rail Station Will Close Until 2019

MTA Light Rail public transportation train in the streets of Baltimore

Source: Loop Images/Alan Novelli / Getty

The Light RailLink station at Camden Yards will be closed for construction until March 2019.

Riders will have to use the station near the Baltimore Convention Center instead. The Marc train service to the station will be unaffected.

The new station will include a larger platform, restrooms and an MTA police substation.

Camden Yards Light Rail Station Will Close Until 2019 was originally published on 92q.com

