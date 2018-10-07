CLOSE
National
Home > National

Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors Reveal

The ex-officer had taken to the witness stand in an apparent act of desperation.

Leave a comment

Jurors didn’t buy the performance that Chicago ex-police officer Jason Van Dyke delivered on the witness stand in his murder trial for killing LaQuan McDonald, a Black teen, nearly four years ago.

SEE ALSO: Verdict Reached In Chicago Officer’s Trial In Laquan McDonald Killing

Most of the 12 jurors met Friday with reporters shortly after finding Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, following less than eight hours of deliberating, The New York Times reported.

Van Dyke, in a rare move, took the stand on Tuesday and spun a tail to justify the 16 shots he fired at LaQuan on Oct. 20, 2014. The former officer, who’s white, cried on the witness stand, as he contradicted video evidence that showed him firing at LaQuan when the teen turned away from the officers.

“It seemed kind of like he was finally giving the play after they had been rehearsing with him for weeks,” said a white woman juror, who noticed Dyke “staring at us, trying to win our sympathy” when he testified.

“We just didn’t buy it,” the unidentified juror added.

On the evening of the incident, officers received a complaint about a suspect trying to break into vehicles, according to police officials. Two officers followed McDonald in their patrol car before calling for a backup officer who was equipped with a Taser. Van Dyke, one of the backup officers who arrived, allegedly got out of his vehicle with his gun drawn and started shooting.

Van Dyke claimed on the witness stand that LaQuan kept “advancing” at him waving a knife, so he had to keep firing until the teenager fell to the ground. However, police dashboard camera video shows LaQuan walking away when Van Dyke fired 16 bullets at him, continuing to fire even after the teen hit the ground.

At first, the jurors were not unanimous about Van Dyke’s guilt on the original poll. Seven jurors leaned toward guilty, two leaned toward not guilty and another three were undecided.

However, the initial disagreement over guilt and innocence moved quickly by Friday morning to whether they should convict Van Dyke of first- or second-degree murder.

After about two and a half hours of deliberating on Friday, jurors settled on second-degree because they were convinced that Van Dyke thought he was acting unlawfully.

SEE ALSO:

Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back More Than A Dozen Times In City Plagued By Racial Profiling

Disgusting! Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Rehired As A Cop: ‘He Deserves A Second Chace’

 

Donald Trump Holds 'Make America Great Again' Rally In West Virginia

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

5 photos Launch gallery

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

Continue reading Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

More of Trump's rallies are stirring controversy this week. RELATED: Donald Trump Rally Draws Thousands Of Protesters In NYC & Arizona; Some Arrested On Tuesday night, the president took the low road by making several statements about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that have caused outrage during a stop in Mississippi on his national campaign tour. He mocked Ford's sexual assault testimony against Brett Kavanaugh like it was nothing. He tried to "cast doubt" on Ford, CNN reported. Many politicians, activists and people on social media have condemned Trump's behavior. "I'm embarrassed that the President of the United States would do that to this woman," Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said Wednesday, adding that Trump should "stop being mean." Harris also tweeted in support of Ford: "Dr. Ford is a profile in courage. She knew what she was up against when she came forward but spoke out because she felt it was her civic duty. She deserves better." Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also addressed the comments. "Last night, the President viciously mocked a sexual assault survivor," Warren tweeted. "@SenateGOP will have to decide whether to stand up to this disgusting behavior or not. But @realDonaldTrump will never silence Dr. Ford, or take away her strength and courage." His blatant disregard and disrespect of Ford came after the president made other inflammatory statements. Here are a number of tweets about his and his supporters' most controversial moments.

Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors Reveal was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All…

The mayor of Tallahassee is putting the people before campaigning.
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

The former television dad was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

A GOP-leaning pollster shows suspiciously high support of Black voters for Trump.
10.08.18
12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist…

Elementary school student launches an anti-bullying campaign after a classmate called him the N-word.
10.08.18
Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors…

Jurors in the Jason Van Dyke trial reveal details about their deliberations.
10.08.18
‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A…

Protesters demand transparency after the killing of Patrick Kimmons in Portland, Oregon.
10.08.18
Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court…

Civil rights groups use Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation as a rallying cry to increase voter turnout.
10.07.18
Disgusting! Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Rehired As…

Tamir Rice's mother has spoken out.
10.07.18
Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault

Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested for misdemeanor assault on Saturday. No word on exactly what led to the assault and…
10.07.18
911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student…

DeAndre Ballard was only 23 years old.
10.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close