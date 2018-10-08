#SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive

News & Gossip
| 10.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

To kick off the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise, The Southern Gospel Singers brought their unique, old-school sound to start of us off right. The fellas spoke to Praise/Spirit’s own Ronnette Harrison to give their thoughts opening the amazing event and why Gospel Quartets are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Related: #SOP18: Donald Lawrence “The Choir Is More Than A Music Thing”

Check Out Our Photo Gallery Below!

Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

15 photos Launch gallery

Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Continue reading Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

#SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive was originally published on praisedc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All…

The mayor of Tallahassee is putting the people before campaigning.
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

The former television dad was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

A GOP-leaning pollster shows suspiciously high support of Black voters for Trump.
10.08.18
12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist…

Elementary school student launches an anti-bullying campaign after a classmate called him the N-word.
10.08.18
Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors…

Jurors in the Jason Van Dyke trial reveal details about their deliberations.
10.08.18
‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A…

Protesters demand transparency after the killing of Patrick Kimmons in Portland, Oregon.
10.08.18
Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court…

Civil rights groups use Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation as a rallying cry to increase voter turnout.
10.07.18
Disgusting! Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Rehired As…

Tamir Rice's mother has spoken out.
10.07.18
Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault

Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested for misdemeanor assault on Saturday. No word on exactly what led to the assault and…
10.07.18
911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student…

DeAndre Ballard was only 23 years old.
10.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close