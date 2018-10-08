SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @praisedc
To kick off the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise, The Southern Gospel Singers brought their unique, old-school sound to start of us off right. The fellas spoke to Praise/Spirit’s own Ronnette Harrison to give their thoughts opening the amazing event and why Gospel Quartets are not going anywhere anytime soon.
Related: #SOP18: Donald Lawrence “The Choir Is More Than A Music Thing”
Check Out Our Photo Gallery Below!
Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise
Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise
1. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 1 of 15
2. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 2 of 15
3. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 3 of 15
4. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 4 of 15
5. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 5 of 15
6. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 6 of 15
7. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 7 of 15
8. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 8 of 15
9. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 9 of 15
10. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 10 of 15
11. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 11 of 15
12. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 12 of 15
13. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 13 of 15
14. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 14 of 15
15. Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of PraiseSource:Billy Hart Photography 15 of 15
#SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive was originally published on praisedc.com