#SOP18: Donald Lawrence “The Choir Is More Than A Music Thing”

| 10.08.18
Choir-master Donald Lawrence was one of our nominees for the 11th annual Spirit Of Praise and for the special occasion for the 2nd time in 12 years the Tri-City Singers performed live! The choir is set to celebrate its 25th year anniversary in 2019 and will release brand new music.

Lawrence gives Denise Hill the details on the Tri-City Singers 25-year celebration and his thoughts on choirs here in the United States and overseas.

Check out our photo gallery below!

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

