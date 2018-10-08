CLOSE
Venom, A Star Is Born Make Box Office History For October

A Star Is Born UK Premiere

Source: WENN.com / WENN

As expected, Venom and A Star Is Born did huge numbers at the weekend box-office.

Venom, the Tom Hardy starring anti-hero action flick raked in $80 million over the three day weekend, shattering the October box office record previously held by Gravity. Combine that with the $41 million that A Star Is Born pulled in this weekend and you wind up with the largest opening weekend for October films ever.

Internationally, Venom picked up an additional $125 million for a record global October opening of $205 million. Meanwhile, A Star Is Born captivated audiences and should be a heavy favorite going into awards season. Other films such as Smallfoot and Night School each performed decently in their second weeks in theaters with Smallfoot outpacing Night School $14.9 million to $12.2 million.

