Five of the police officers charged in the death of a black man who suffered a fatal spine injury while in custody are appealing a lawsuit against Baltimore’s top prosecutor.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- 3 Stress-Less Tips For Working Moms
- Officers In Freddie Gray Case Appeal Claim To Supreme Court
- Interactive Map: Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular In Your State?
- 12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist Bullying After Classmate Called Him The N-Word
Source: Fox Baltimore
Officers In Freddie Gray Case Appeal Claim To Supreme Court was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com