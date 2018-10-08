MODEL MONDAY: Devorah Sings A ‘Story’ Of Determination

Agency: Ursula Wiedmann Models

Claim to Fame: This beauty has been seen slaying the covers of BTFL and Plus Model Magazine. She has also been featured in live fashion segments on networks including HLN.

Many aspiring models put their runway dreams on hold to become mothers but Southern girl Devorah Story started grinding towards her goals after she joined “club mommy” at the age of 25. The Georgia native gleefully defines herself as “Christian’s mom” but she hasn’t let motherhood get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

She has been able to balance a day job with going on casting calls, appearing at promotional events, heading to photoshoots and walking in runway shows without missing a beat. She hopes her passion and persistence can inspire others not to give up. In her bio she states, “The word is full of so many talented people” and she “doesn’t believe that God would coincidentally place us all in the very same place to not inspire one another.”

The self-proclaimed “natural beauty” was getting attention long before she was being celebrated for the curves she publicly embraces.

The preacher’s kid (her father is a pastor) made a splash singing in church on Sundays and soon was performing at local weddings, talent shows and community events as word of her talent spread. She still has a love of music but these days her striking appearance is what’s helping her stand out.

She has worked with retailers Ashley Stewart and Rue107 to bring a fresh look to plus-size advertising. Story has also been featured as the face of CurlBox where her bronze skin and regal natural hair style reminds subscribers and the industry at large that plus-size models are capable of serving in beauty campaigns.

Her commitment to showing up for herself is reflected in her son’s confidence. His spirited toy reviews on his personal Instagram page feature the same enthusiasm and joy seen on his mom’s face as she’s ripping the runway.

These days she is balancing her model duties with her day job where she puts her psychology degree and nurturing spirit to good use by caring for children with autism.

She says “as long as you have motivation, you have everything you need.” We can’t wait to see what she’s motivated to do next.

