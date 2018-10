It’s Columbus Day, but Huggy says we’ve been “taking a knee on Columbus Day,” forever! And speaking of taking a knee, that’s just what Eric Reid did in his first NFL game as a Carolina Panther. His first game back was a win! If he weren’t still boycotting the NFL, Huggy would be a Panther fan.

