Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, has been hired as a police officer in a small Ohio town. Chris Paul says this is a sad reminder that in America, “white people always get a second chance,” even when they’ve taken the life of a Black child who “never had a chance.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: ‘White People Always Get A Second Chance’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: