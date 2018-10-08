Microsoft’s Mancode Initiative Will Prepare Boys For Success In Tech

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 10.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For years there have been programs designed to get more girls involved in tech careers, but Microsoft noticed a need for minority males. Their Mancode initiative is a one day technology conference that will educate middle and high school minority males about technology.

According to Shy Averett, Microsoft’s community programs and event manager, only 2.2% of technology professionals are minority males. This workshop will “set them up” not only for careers in technology but for successful careers in general, she says. The boys will learn how to set up resumes and a proper LinkedIn profile.

The program kicks off on Oct. 19 in Seattle, at Microsoft headquarters and will stop in 12 cities across the country.

In January, 82 locations will launch mini Mancode classes for those who are interested.

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

12 photos Launch gallery

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Continue reading Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

 

Microsoft’s Mancode Initiative Will Prepare Boys For Success In Tech was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All…

The mayor of Tallahassee is putting the people before campaigning.
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

The former television dad was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

A GOP-leaning pollster shows suspiciously high support of Black voters for Trump.
10.08.18
12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist…

Elementary school student launches an anti-bullying campaign after a classmate called him the N-word.
10.08.18
Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors…

Jurors in the Jason Van Dyke trial reveal details about their deliberations.
10.08.18
‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A…

Protesters demand transparency after the killing of Patrick Kimmons in Portland, Oregon.
10.08.18
Civil Rights Groups Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court…

Civil rights groups use Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation as a rallying cry to increase voter turnout.
10.07.18
Disgusting! Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Rehired As…

Tamir Rice's mother has spoken out.
10.07.18
Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault

Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested for misdemeanor assault on Saturday. No word on exactly what led to the assault and…
10.07.18
911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student…

DeAndre Ballard was only 23 years old.
10.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close